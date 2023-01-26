 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai, Pailolo
Channel, and Alenuihaha Channel. Elsewhere 10 to 20 kt. Seas 8
to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to consider the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the US

A panel of independent experts that advises the US Food and Drug Administration on its vaccine decisions will hold a full day of meetings Thursday to consider what the future of Covid-19 vaccination should look like in the United States.

Currently, the US is offering two types of Covid-19 vaccines. The first shots people get -- also called the primary series -- contain a single set of instructions that teach the immune system to fight off the original version of the virus, which emerged in 2019.

