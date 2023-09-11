 Skip to main content
FDA signs off on updated Covid-19 vaccines that target circulating variants

FDA signs off on updated Covid-19 vaccines that target circulating variants

Brian Ong, CVS pharmacist, draws up syringes with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as he works at Peninsula Del Rey at the vaccine clinic where Covid-19 vaccinations are given at the senior living community on Friday, January 15, 2021 in Daly City, Calif. CVS administered the vaccine clinic.

 Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light Monday to updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech amid rising cases and hospitalizations.

Both vaccine manufacturers have said testing shows that their vaccines are effective against EG.5, the currently dominant strain in the United States.

