 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17

  • 0
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on August 19 for emergency use in adolescents.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, is uses a protein-based technology.

The vaccine was authorized for adults in July. With the latest emergency use authorization, it also will be available as a two-dose primary series for ages 12 to 17.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK