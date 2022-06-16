FDA approval of COVID vaccines for youngest keiki gives some parents hope, Oahu pediatrician says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a day many parents across the country and here in Hawaii have been waiting for. The US is one step closer to vaccinating some of our youngest keiki for COVID-19.
A 21-member panel with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for children six months to five years old.
The panel gave its approval after looking over the findings of clinical trials of over 8,000 children.
“This is really big news, especially for pediatricians, like myself, and even parents, like myself, as a parent of a child who's less than 5,” said Dr. Kara Wong-Ramsey.
Wong-Ramsey is a pediatrician with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. She says this latest development could give hope to some parents.
“I know there's a lot of parents out there, due to concerns with COVID, have significantly restricted the activities their children are doing," Wong-Ramsey said.
“I'm hopeful as more of the data becomes available, hopefully vaccines will provide a way for them to feel safer about creating these opportunities for social development and neurodevelopment for our young keiki to get out there and experience,” she added.
The FDA says both vaccines appear to be safe and effective, producing similar antibodies against the omicron variant as the vaccines created for adults. Pfizer's vaccine is given as a three shot series. And Moderna's is two doses.
“This is a really big day. We're going to finally see that last group available for the vaccine. It's really the homestretch for so many families who've been waiting and waiting to get their kids vaccinated,” said Dr. John Brownstein.
While many parents may be relieved, it's unclear how high demand for the vaccine will be. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found just one in five parents who have younger children plan on getting their kids vaccinated right away.
Dr. Wong-Ramsey says she understands some why some parents may be reluctant.
“Especially when it comes to medical decisions for our own keiki, we’re even more hesitant. We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing for our keiki and not putting them in any potential harm’s way,” she said. “It's time to sit down one-on-one with your pediatrician, someone who really knows your ohana and keiki's health, and can help go over that individual risk and benefit analysis decision with each of their parents. And help them to feel that they're making the best possible choice.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also give its approval for the vaccines. The White House says, if that happens, shots could be available as early as June 21. The Hawaii Department of Health says it is ready to rollout vaccines as soon as possible and has pre-ordered 8,100 doses of both vaccines.