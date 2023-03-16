 Skip to main content
FDA advisers vote in support of Paxlovid approval for Covid-19 treatment in high-risk adults

The US Food and Drug Administration's independent advisers concluded that Paxlovid is not associated with Covid-19 rebound, in which people test positive or see their symptoms return after they finish the five-day course of the drug.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 16-1 on Thursday in support of full approval of Paxlovid, stating that the benefits outweigh any risks of the drug for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults who are at high risk for severe disease, including hospitalization and death.

Before the antiviral medication is fully approved, the FDA -- which typically follows the recommendations of the independent advisory committee -- must conduct its own review. That's expected to wrap up in May.

