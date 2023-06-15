 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FDA advisers recommend that Covid-19 boosters for fall should drop original strain

  • 0
FDA advisers recommend that Covid-19 boosters for fall should drop original strain

The FDA says evidence suggests that new Covid-19 vaccines should protect against just one strain of the virus, a departure from the current shots.

 Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

(CNN) — A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday that Covid-19 vaccines should be updated for the fall as the pandemic continues to recede from daily life but the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing its evolution.

The panel of 21 advisers voted unanimously that the new vaccine should protect against just one strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – a departure from the currently available bivalent vaccines – and should target one of three that are currently circulating in the US. Called XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3, they’re all sublineages of the Omicron variant.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred