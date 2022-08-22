 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Fauci to leave federal government in December after decades as nation's top infectious disease expert

Fauci to leave federal government in December after decades as nation's top infectious disease expert

On August 22, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he will be leaving government work at the end of the year. Fauci is seen here at the White House in January of 2021.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is departing his roles as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical officer to President Joe Biden at the end of this year, marking the end of nearly four decades as the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said.

