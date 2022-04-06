Eviction cases on the rise as Hawaii tenants struggle to stay in their homes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amy Rivo said she was given a notice of eviction as soon as the moratorium ended in October.
"They were essentially telling me I would be homeless a week before Christmas," she said.
But the single mother refused to leave and said she's now being charged double her rent -- $5,000 a month.
Rivo said she's received rental assistance since 2020, but now owes almost $22,000.
"What we're seeing is that a frustration and maybe eviction fatigue on the part of landlords who aren't as much interested in the rent and the money now," said Dan O'Meara, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. "They'd rather just have the tenant out."
According to The Mediation Center of the Pacific, more than 2,000 eviction cases were opened since August on Oahu. But only 887 cases were mediated.
"There is a large number of tenants we don't know what happened to them, whether they moved out, whether they moved in with family members, whether some moved to the mainland, or whether they actually became homeless," said Tracey Wiltgen, the center's executive director.
Rivo said she participated twice in mediation, but is still facing eviction.
"It becomes a very intimidating position to be in when you are already very vulnerable financially and otherwise," she added. "And it it scares me. It scares me for other people. I'm a mother. I have a young daughter who does not know how serious of a situation it is."
The Legal Aid Society of Hawaii expects the situation to only get worse as residents exhaust rent relief programs.
"There's people who never faced eviction before who are facing eviction," O'Meara said. "So if they've never faced it before it's extraordinarily dire."
