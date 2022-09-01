 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about the updated Covid-19 boosters

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated vaccines that target the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

There's a new kind of Covid-19 shot coming soon to a pharmacy or clinic near you.

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated vaccines that target the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The hope is that these shots will improve protection against the currently circulating viruses that cause Covid-19.

CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen contributed to this report.

