Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at War Memorial Stadium begins Monday

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for
heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu tonight.
These areas which have seen significant rainfall over the
past couple days and any training of these heavy showers and
thunderstorms could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - Maui County residents can now register for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.
Testing is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 3, and will run until Monday, January 31, 2022, in the parking lot area next to Ichiro "Iron" Maehara Stadium with vehicle access southbound on Kanaloa Avenue.
Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com along with zip code 96793 for the War Memorial test site.
Testing dates and times are as follows:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM
Mondays and Thursdays from 4 PM to 8 PM
“Mahalo to the state Department of Health and the Kidney Foundation of Hawaii for partnering with Maui County to help identify positive COVID-19 cases early, keep infected individuals isolated, and slow the spread of the virus in our community,” Mayor Victorino said.