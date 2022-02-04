Dr. Scott Miscovich with 'Premier Medical Group Hawaii' joined KITV to discuss vaccines and boosters BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premiere Medical Group Hawaii joins KITV4 to continue the conversation on Covid-19 and the vaccine. Local Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses the future of COVID-19, decline in cases BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scott Miscovich Vaccine Medicine Conversation Booster Hawaii Honolulu More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Keiki vaccinations begin Wednesday on Oahu Nov 4, 2021 COVID-19 1 new COVID-related death, 126 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 2, 2021 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related deaths, 92 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 22, 2021 COVID-19 Biden announces US will double its order of Pfizer's antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 Updated Jan 4, 2022 COVID-19 Here's how you can get free home Covid-19 tests from retailers Jan 14, 2022 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related death, 3,875 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 10, 2022 Recommended for you