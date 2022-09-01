DOH recommends new COVID-19 vaccine booster following CDC approval

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. (Pfizer via AP)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) recommends residents get the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine following its approval by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The new, bivalent vaccine booster protects against the original COVID-19 strain as well as specifically targeting the most-dominant ba.4 and ba.5 Omicron strains of the virus.
According to the DOH, the BA.5 subvariant accounts for about 91% of all COVID-19 cases in the state. The BA.4 subvariant accounts for an additional 4% of the state’s cases.
“The COVID-19 boosters we have been using do a good job of protecting us against severe illness. The new bivalent boosters are an upgrade because they take into account mutations of the COVID-19 virus to specifically address Omicron subvariants,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a press release.
The US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for the updated vaccines on Wednesday. That was followed Thursday morning by approval by a CDC Advisory Committee before finally getting final go-ahead from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Walensky’s approval means that the updated shots could be available by Friday, according to pharmaceutical manufacturers, which began shipping the new doses after the FDA’s emergency authorization.
The CDC and DOH recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine for people ages 12 and older. They recommend the Moderna bivalet vaccine for adults 18 and older.
Both shots require just a single dose. The bivalent boosters can only be administered if it’s been at least two months since a person’s most recent vaccination.
“The federal government allotted DOH initial orders totaling 37,800 doses of bivalent boosters. Those initial orders will arrive in the coming days. DOH will place additional orders weekly as needed,” Hawaii health officials wrote in a press release following the CDC’s approval.
Pharmacies and community health centers in Hawaii will place their own orders for the new vaccine, DOH said.
Scheduling of booster appointments will be done by individual vaccine providers.