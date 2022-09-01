 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DOH recommends new COVID-19 vaccine booster following CDC approval

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 vaccine

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. (Pfizer via AP)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) recommends residents get the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine following its approval by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new, bivalent vaccine booster protects against the original COVID-19 strain as well as specifically targeting the most-dominant ba.4 and ba.5 Omicron strains of the virus.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK