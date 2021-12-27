DOH provides bridge COVID-19 testing during winter break

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing on O‘ahu by providing families with community testing options during winter break.
“DOH recognizes the importance of providing increased testing capacity to families and the community, especially while school testing programs are paused during the winter break,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “School-aged children and their families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and test for COVID-19 before returning to school in January.”
The bridge testing program will provide capacity for 2,000 additional tests a day. Bridge testing will run through January 15.
Testing locations include:
Waikiki Shell daily from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Blaisdell Arena Sunday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Beginning on January 2, testing will be offered at the Carpenters Training Center in Kapolei Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
In addition to bridge testing, free community testing is offered by DOH, the Kidney Foundation and independent pharmacies at 23 sites statewide—four sites on Hawai'i Island, one site on Kaua'i, two sites on Maui, two sites on Moloka'i, one site on Lana'i and 13 sites on O'ahu.