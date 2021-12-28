DOH identifies two COVID clusters linked to Hawaii's Finest Music Festival

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii health officials are warning the public about two more coronavirus clusters linked to a music festival on Oahu in mid-December.
The two latest clusters are both tied to Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival from Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. One cluster was connected to the festival itself, which was held at the Bishop Museum. The other is tied to the official after party that was held at Moani Waikiki.
Details on the total number of cases connected to these events was not released.
All patrons who attended the Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival or who attended the official after party are urged to get tested regardless of symptoms or vaccine status, DOH said.
The Bishop Museum is located at 1525 Bernice Street in Honolulu.
Moani Waikiki is located at 2330 Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.