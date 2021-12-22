DOH: Hawaii detects 24 additional Omicron cases Wednesday

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health State Laboratories Division (SLD) detected 24 additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hawaii to 74.
So far, the majority of Omicron cases have been found on Oahu. Four cases have been detected on Hawaii Island and two cases have been detected on Maui.
“Booster shots are more important than ever. Please get your booster shot now. People who have received booster shots have much more protection from Omicron than those who have not yet gotten their boosters,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.
The latest 24 Omicron cases come from specimens collected from December 7 through December 13. Omicron is circulating widely in all our communities. DOH expects Omicron cases to increase rapidly statewide.