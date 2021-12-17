Offers go here

DOH Director: Omicron could become the dominant COVID strain in Hawaii early next year

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus variants: Here's what we know

COVID-19 sample viles are shown during preparation for isolation and extraction at the Genview Diagnosis lab on August 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Department of Health director Dr. Libby Char reports the Omicron variant surge in Hawaii might be worse than the Delta variant, as the state reported 797 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with no backlog in reporting.

As of Thursday evening, Char says there’s 31 confirmed cases of Omicron in the state, 17 more cases are under investigation. Based on the variant report released Wednesday, the doctor reports 2% of our state’s cases were identified as Omicron.

“If you had a virus that infected 100 people and 10% ended up in the hospital. That would be 10 people, if you have something super easy to transmit, and it affects 1000 people. Even only if 3% are affected, that’s still 30 people,” Char said.

Trends are all moving upward. The seven-day case average increased from 101 cases 10 days ago to 297 on Friday. The positivity rate also jumped from 1.4 percent 10 days ago up to 4.2 percent currently.

Char says she would not be surprised if Omicron becomes the dominant strain early next year.

“I would imagine if we follow the trend like several other places. It will be the dominant variant. How quickly it would be? I don’t know,” she said.

To keep up with testing demand, the state has been trying to acquire more at-home COVID-19 test kits over the past couple of months but Char says it’s been a challenge.

“We were trying for millions but didn’t get there but we will have as much testing as we can and make it as convenient as possible for people," Char said.

On the contact tracing front, health department data shows there's nearly 400 contact tracers total statewide. She noted most of the virus transmission is community spread.

The National Guard reported the COVID-19 mission was scheduled to end for 500 guardsmen Friday. Governor David Ige says after speaking with Major General Kenneth Hara, there will be a hold in down-sizing the team because of the rise in infections.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday, recommend most people in the U.S. to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster shot instead of Johnson and Johnson because of a rare reaction. Dr. Char says she has not met with local healthcare providers about the recommendation.

