DOH: Celebrate safely and use caution for the holidays as COVID cases rise

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID testing
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) would like to wish everyone a joyous holiday season and wants to remind everyone to celebrate safely. 

“Please, if you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, get it now. Protect yourself and show aloha for family and friends by exercising caution this holiday season,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

The DOH presented a list of things you can do to guard yourself and your family against COVID-19 during holiday get-togethers. COVID case counts are currently soaring and typically case numbers increase during and after holiday celebrations 

  • Limit gatherings to household members. 
  • Celebrate with fully vaccinated & boosted people.
  • Gather outside or in a well-ventilated area. 
  • Wear masks inside
  • Maintain distance
  • Take extra precautions to protect kupuna and those who can’t get vaccinated

