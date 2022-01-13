DOE reports there's COVID-19 case data reporting backlog at some Hawaii schools

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet due to a northwest swell.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some of Hawaii's public schools are not reporting COVID-19 cases to Department of Education (DOE) administrators in a timely manner. By law, schools are required to publish weekly reports when a student, staff member or other people who are on a school campus tests positive for the coronavirus.
The department acknowledged the backlog and a spokesperson says it's because of staffing shortages at many campuses. Data is now up to date for 228 out of 257 schools. Still, Hawaii State Teachers Association president Osa Tui believes people in the other 29 schools are left in the dark.
The state education department publishes the COVID numbers on its dashboard. How a case becomes a data point is a process. Parents first report the case to the school. Then administrators share the information with the Department of Health online. Once the health department gathers all cases reported for the day from all the state's schools, it sends the education department a report then the dashboard is updated with a one-day lag.
Reviewing data from the DOE's COVID dashboard, Hahaione Elementary on Oahu and Kilohana Elementary school on Molokai have not updated data since Aug. 18, 2021.
Tui says he understands staffing shortages are happening but believes DOE leaders should be more hands on with the situation.
"The department should have been following up with these schools. 'Hey, why is your data not being updated? How can we help update the data to make sure we're complying with the law?'" Tui said.
When there's a consistent flow of accurate data, Tui believes schools will be better able to tackle infection control.
"It takes all our schools doing their part and making sure our community deserves to have that information the law calls for and making sure that information is accurate," Tui said.
A spokesperson for the education department says administrators are following up with individual schools to discuss possible solutions to streamline and alleviate some of the backlog and the reporting burden.
