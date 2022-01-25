 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
You have permission to edit this article.
Doctors say it's safe for moms infected with COVID-19 to continue breastfeeding

  • Updated
Jovielyn

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some moms are worried about possible transmission of COVID-19 to their children while breastfeeding.

Jovielyn Espinueva tested positive for COVID-19 the day she scheduled her booster shot. Her biggest concern was how to prevent passing on the virus to her 7-year-old daughter Maia and 1-year-old son Cashton.

"It was really hard. I was stressed. Being sick. The time I got tested, that night, I was having a really bad sore throat. You could feel throat is being slashed by a blade or a glass," Espinueva said.

During their isolation, she was worried about having close contact with Cashton because she's breastfeeding every few hours.

"I was double-masked. If I wasn't double-masked, I was wearing N95," Espinueva said.

Espinueva experienced chills, body pain and a fever but she still had mom duties.

"I have to hide that pain from my kids, like I was trying to take care of them," Espinueva said.

One doctor says there's advantages to breastfeeding during the infection period.

"Antibodies moms generate during the infection, they pass through the breast milk and may provide better protection for the baby," Dr. Kara Wong Ramsey, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, said.

Researchers have been looking into whether there's any trace of virus in breastmilk from infected mothers. Espinueva says she'd like to contribute to that research since recovering from her ordeal.

