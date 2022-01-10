Doctors believe COVID-19 infections aboard cruise ships are inevitable

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet by tonight into Tuesday.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There are COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements on board the Grand Princess and KITV4 have confirmed some passengers tested positive for the Coronavirus. Local physicians say infections are inevitable on cruises.
A spokesperson with Princess Cruises say when a guest tests positive for COVID-19 on board, they are moved to what's known as isolation rooms with other close contacts and undergo further testing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently listed the Grand Princess under yellow status, meaning 0.1% of passengers or at least one crew member tested positive.
Princess Cruises reports if someone on board requires intensive treatment for COVID-19 during the journey, there's medical staff, medication and oxygen on board.
Dr. Scott Miscovich, founder of Premier Medical Group Hawaii, believes more testing is needed for passengers, especially people who choose to get off the ship.
"It's possible someone is asymptomatic entering a cruise ship in their initial test. But contracted and spreading right in the middle of their cruise. They need to be tested on regular cadences to make sure they're not bringing that disease to our travel industry," Miscovich said.
Some believe now is not a good time time to jump on a cruise.
"Even though we're not as worried about the severity of the disease we're seeing some pretty high numbers in terms of it just spreading so quick," Kaohimanu Dang-Akiona, family medicine physician, said.
Akiona believes air travel is different from cruise lines because of how long people share the same space.
"I can't imagine everyone is going to spend 24 hours with their mask on. There's more opportunity for there to be some chance for spread," Akiona said.
More cruises are expected to stop in Hawaii in the coming days. "The World" is scheduled to sail into Honolulu on Tuesday with just under 600 passengers.
