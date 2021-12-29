Offers go here

Despite COVID surge, Hawaii schools will return for in-person classes, education officials say

School Classroom Generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Grade school students in Hawaii will return to in-person classes to start the spring school semester, despite spiking numbers of coronavirus cases.

The Hawaii Department of Education (HiDOE) made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Education officials said they have been working the State Department of Health in monitoring the effects of the omicron variant in preparation for the return to in-person learning.

“We’ve seen the benefits of in-person learning for our students’ social development and academic achievement and while we remain vigilant due to the omicron variant, we have consistent safety measures in place that have proven effective at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a press release on the decision.

Students are set to return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Teachers return on Jan. 3.

Education officials say they will continue to work with the DOH and have been revising contingency plans for modifying plans should the need arise. Schools will notify parents and faculty if those changes are made.

“Core safety protocols such as getting vaccinated and boosted, masking, social distancing and hand-washing have helped keep our positivity rates lower than the broader community, as well as our counterparts on the mainland,” Hayashi said.

Tap here to learn more about the HiDOE’s COVID-19 health and safety guidance.