Despite COVID surge, Hawaii schools will return for in-person classes, education officials say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
“We’ve seen the benefits of in-person learning for our students’ social development and academic achievement and while we remain vigilant due to the omicron variant, we have consistent safety measures in place that have proven effective at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a press release on the decision.
Students are set to return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Teachers return on Jan. 3.
Education officials say they will continue to work with the DOH and have been revising contingency plans for modifying plans should the need arise. Schools will notify parents and faculty if those changes are made.
“Core safety protocols such as getting vaccinated and boosted, masking, social distancing and hand-washing have helped keep our positivity rates lower than the broader community, as well as our counterparts on the mainland,” Hayashi said.