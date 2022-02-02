Department of Health hopes COVID-19 hotline can help contact tracers

Everyday, dozens of Hawaii residents are calling the Department of Health's COVID-19 hotline, staffed by representatives all across the state.
When someone calls the hotline, it's answered by an automated system that is going to ask simple questions. From there, they will be transferred to a representative if you need more information.
Around 30 people staff the virtual call center because everyone works from home. Patricia Boehm is one of them and takes between 20 to 70 calls per day as her cat Edee supervises.
"Some calls are challenging but I try to listen with an open mind and find a solution if possible. When I know I tried my best, it makes me so much better with challenging calls," Boehm said.
Common questions she receives include where to get tested and vaccinated and what to do when someone at home tests positive for COVID-19.
"Callers know when you're sincere. I'm aware I can't solve all the problems but I'm willing to try and find the solution or resource and listen," Boehm said.
The health department hopes this resource can alleviate stress among contact tracers.
"This also allows them to call in and get their questions answered before that contact tracer reaches them and helps to avoid further spread and calm them down a bit," Nichole Pulver, DOH disease outbreak division public health educator, said.
The number for the COVID-19 hotline is 808-586-8332, toll free 833-711-0645.
These representative receive more than Coronavirus inquires, Boehm says she received calls about how to handle a spider in someone's home and everything in between.
