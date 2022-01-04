Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cruise ships returning to Hawaii beginning Jan. 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Carnival Cruise Lines

Carnival Cruise Lines "Carnival Freedom" leaves the port in Key West, Florida February 21, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

 Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first port agreements have been signed bringing cruise ships back to the Hawaiian Islands in mid-January, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced on Tuesday.

The agreements with Carnival Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Lines would bring the first passenger cruise back to Hawaii for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Jan. 15, cruise ships can return to Hawaii if they have on-board COVID testing and medical staff to handle an outbreak. Both Carnival and Norwegian have also agreed to have full vaccination as well as pre-board testing before setting sail.

In addition to the CDC requirements, cruise lines must also adhere to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program. This means passengers and crew will have to upload proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID test if arriving to Hawaii from out of state. Interisland cruises will not apply, officials said.

“We appreciate everyone, including the cruise line representatives, coming together to finalize the required agreements to fulfil the CDC Conditional Sailing Order,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay.

The new port agreement will apply unless superseded by a new agreement. It also allows the state to suspend, rescind, or amend the agreement at any time in response to changing situations. Counties may implement additional restrictions at any time as well.

Tap here to see the port schedule for incoming cruise ships.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you