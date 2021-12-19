COVID CASES SPIKING: 972 new COVID cases recorded Sunday, 2 new deaths

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Omicron coronavirus variant partly escapes the protection offered by the Pfizer vaccine, but people who have been previously infected and then vaccinated are likely to be well protected, researchers working in South Africa reported December 7.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported 972 new COVID infections – the vast majority on Oahu – as the state and nation face a new wave of coronavirus with the holiday season just days away.
Two more deaths were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,072.
The statewide infection rate has also grown at an alarming pace. Over the last 14 days, the overall test positivity rate has jumped 345% to 6.2%. Honolulu County has seen the largest increase in test positivity rate over the last 14 days, climbing 635% to 7.9%. Hawaii County is at 2.9%, Maui County is at 2.0% and Kauai County is at 2.6%.
There have been 4,237 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,173 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 304,000 residents – 21.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:
