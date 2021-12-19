Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

COVID CASES SPIKING: 972 new COVID cases recorded Sunday, 2 new deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
Omicron coronavirus variant partly evades Pfizer vaccine's protection, study shows

The Omicron coronavirus variant partly escapes the protection offered by the Pfizer vaccine, but people who have been previously infected and then vaccinated are likely to be well protected, researchers working in South Africa reported December 7.

 Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported 972 new COVID infections – the vast majority on Oahu – as the state and nation face a new wave of coronavirus with the holiday season just days away.

Two more deaths were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,072.

The statewide infection rate has also grown at an alarming pace. Over the last 14 days, the overall test positivity rate has jumped 345% to 6.2%. Honolulu County has seen the largest increase in test positivity rate over the last 14 days, climbing 635% to 7.9%. Hawaii County is at 2.9%, Maui County is at 2.0% and Kauai County is at 2.6%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 92,746 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 877

Hawaii Island: 29

Maui: 38

Kauai: 14

Molokai: 0

Lanai: 0

There were 14 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 4,237 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,173 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 304,000 residents – 21.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 76%

Hawaii County 65%

Maui County: 66%

Kauai County: 71%

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you