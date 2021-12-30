Covid cases among kids on the rise, parents urged to vaccinate their children

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The island of Oahu in Honolulu County
* Until 1130 PM HST.
* At 829 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau range
with the heaviest rain falling over the slopes for Heeia to
Kaaawa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The
Waiahole Stream has risen rapidly in response to the rain, and the
Waihee Stream gage remains elevated. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are
possible in steep terrain.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City,
Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park,
Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
This warning may need to be extended beyond 1130 PM HST if flooding;
persists.;
This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood;
Advisory that was in effect for The island of Oahu in Honolulu;
County.;
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
As Coronavirus case counts continue to rise, more children are becoming infected and hospitalized with the virus.
Despite the influx, Dr. Ani Nassif of Wai'anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center said with proper safety protocols, students should be safe to return to school next week. Nassif added sending kids to campus is better than keeping them at home.
"I've seen firsthand the risks of continued online or distance learning," Dr. Nassif said.
"Kids are having social isolation anxiety, depression, obesity."
While the majority of children who contract COVID experience mild symptoms, Dr. Nassif said some are being hospitalized because of difficulty breathing, high fever, and dehydration.
"There was a period of time after we got done with Delta where I went a couple of weeks without seeing any kids that are positive and now I'm seeing five, six kids a day that I'm being notified are my patients that are positive," Dr. Nassif said.
According to Dr. Nassif, more parents are getting their kids vaccinated at Wai'anae Comp as COVID cases spike.
Most of the children who are hospitalized with COVID, Dr. Nassif pointed out, are unvaccinated.
"A lot of parents are waiting to see and I've had them tell me myself, you know like, I'll wait to see how your child does with the vaccine before I get my kid vaccinated. But I just urge all parents you know, like this is the time to get their kids vaccinated," Dr. Nassif said.
In addition to vaccinating their children, Dr. Nassif is also urging parents to vaccinate and boost themselves because many children are catching the virus from their family members.