Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Covid-19 vaccines will be on the 2023 vaccine schedule, but that doesn't mean they're required in schools

Covid-19 vaccines will be on the 2023 vaccine schedule, but that doesn't mean they're required in schools

A young child receives a Moderna Covid-19 6 months to 5 years vaccination at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21. Covid-19 vaccines will be part of recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for both children and adults.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccines will be part of recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for both children and adults, after a unanimous vote by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

That doesn't make the vaccines mandatory for anyone, a point that was emphasized in a discussion before Thursday's vote. The board members addressed concerns from the public that adding Covid-19 vaccinations to the schedule would force schools to require the shots.

CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this report.

