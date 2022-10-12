 Skip to main content
Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid can interact with common heart medications, doctors warn

  • Updated
  • 0
 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

COVID-19 patients with a history of cardiovascular disease are at an increased risk of developing severe illness and could benefit most from the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid -- but there's a catch.

Paxlovid can have dangerous interactions with some of the most common medications for cardiovascular disease, including certain statins and heart failure therapies, a new paper warns.

