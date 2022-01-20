COVID-19 Timeline: A look back at the past two years in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Friday marks two years since the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) sent out its first press release and first medical advisory to healthcare providers regarding the coronavirus.
On Jan. 21, 2020, the DOH advised physicians across the state to be on alert for patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China. Little was known back then about the new virus, and no one would have expected what was about to happen in the coming days, months, and years.
The next day, the DOH held its first press conference to talk about what was then known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
“This is an opportunity for our community to stand together and lean forward at this time, make sure we’re aware, make sure you know what to do,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said on Jan. 22, 2020.
Back then, there was only one confirmed case in the U.S., in Washington State, and Hawaii health officials were more concerned about the ongoing flu season.
“There are tens of thousands of cases of flu every year and thousands of people die from the flu every year. We haven’t had any deaths here in the United States from the virus. Flu by far is having far more impact on the community than this illness has or likely to have going forward,” Hawaii Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson said on Jan. 22, 2020.
It wasn't until more than a month later, on March 6, when the DOH announced the first case in Hawaii. A cruise ship passenger had tested positive for COVID-19 after flying home to Oahu.
"I still want to emphasize this is not a case of community spread. Once again, it was someone who was traveling,” Ige said.
On Mar. 17, 2020, Ige announced a number of new orders and guidelines including strongly encouraging visitors to postpone their vacations, limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people, plus closing all bars and clubs. Restaurants were told to close or provide only drive-thru, take-out or delivery options.
“These actions may seem extreme to some of you and we know that it will have a negative impact on our economy but we’re confident that taking aggressive actions now will allow us to have quicker recovery when the crisis is over,” Ige said on Mar. 17, 2020.
In the days after, the governor ordered anyone arriving in Hawaii to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which ended up almost completely shutting down Hawaii's tourism industry.
“We want this action to send the message to visitors and residents alike that we appreciate their love for Hawaii but at this time we are asking them to postpone their visits to our island community,” Ige said on Mar. 21, 2020.
Stay at home and work from home orders went into effect soon after.
On Mar. 24, 2020, the DOH announced Hawaii's first COVID-19 death -- an Oahu adult who also had underlying health issues.
“It’s so very important when we do have a fatality to be absolutely sure of what’s going on with that results. So as a protocol, we’re likely to run tests on a fatality, just to be absolutely positive,” Park said on Mar. 24, 2020.
On Mar, 26, 2020, Hawaii's case count passed the 100 mark.
In April 2020, Ige issued a statewide mask mandate, but each county also had its own rules and exemptions.
On Oct. 15, 2020, the state launched its Safe Travels program, allowing trans-Pacific travelers to skip the mandatory quarantine if they tested negative for COVID-19 from a trusted testing partner.
“From pre-arrival testing to post, we believe that our partners and accommodations and the hospitality industry are working very hard to ensure that Hawaii continues to be a safe place for visitors, for workers, and for the residents,” Ige said on Oct. 15, 2020.
On Dec. 15, 2020, vaccinations began in Hawaii, starting with health care and other front-line workers.
Dr. Lester Morehead of the Queen's Medical Center received the first COVID-19 vaccination in the state.
When asked what made him want to be the first person, Morehead replied: “Everyone needs to get it. I ask everyone to, I just want people to follow me."
In 2021, Hawaii saw a slowing of the case count as more people got vaccinated, and then boosted.
On July 8, 2021, the state ended its pre-travel testing or quarantine requirement for domestic travelers to Hawaii who were vaccinated in the U.S., and Hawaii saw a surge in visitor numbers over the summer.
Public schools returned to daily, in-person learning when classes resumed at the beginning of August.
However, the delta and then the omicron variants have thrown a wrench into the pandemic recovery, and the state continues to deal with a rising case count.
As of Thursday, the DOH said the statewide daily average was 4,418 cases. In Hawaii, 80.4% of the state's eligible population is vaccinated.
Government and health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot to help end this pandemic.