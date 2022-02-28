COVID-19 restrictions in all Hawaii counties coming to an end

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a store front in Philadelphia, on Feb. 16, 2022. The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter. (AP PHOTO)
Health restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are ending in every county in Hawaii.
Honolulu County Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday that he’s allowing the Safe Access Oahu program to sunset on March 5.
Blangiardi’s announcement was followed in quick succession by Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth and Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami. Roth announced the end to health-related restrictions would go into effect immediately. Kawakami announced Kauai’s health restrictions would end on March 1.
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said Friday his county would end its restrictions on March 1.
The end of county restrictions means vaccines cards, negative COVID tests, gathering limits, and more are no longer mandated. Individual businesses can still choose to implement as many restrictions as they wish.
The end of county mandates, however, does not mean the end of all COVID-19 restrictions. Those enforced under the state’s emergency proclamation are still in effect.
With Hawaii’s emergency proclamation in place until at least Mar. 25, all Hawaii residents and visitors will still have to continue to wear masks in indoor public settings; all COVID-19 screening processes related to Safe Travels Hawaii still apply; and all city employees will still be required to with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Gov. David Ige has not set a date as to when he'll lift the state's indoor mask mandate, but said he's working with Department of Health officials on the timing. The statewide mandates can still be terminated ahead of schedule, superseded by a new proclamation, or even extended past Mar 25 if the governor decides that is necessary.
