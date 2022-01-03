COVID-19 resources needed for Hawai’i’s houseless population

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Hawai'i continues experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 cases, medical professionals are urging state leaders to take action to expand COVID-19 resources for those struggling with financial instability.
"It's harder to explain that to leadership, because this means actually money, going into some populations that never historically get invested in," explained Big Island Medical Director, Dr. Kaohimanu Akiona.
Nearly 15,000 individuals are known to be experiencing homelessness through out the islands.
Health professionals and members of the CDC have found that unsheltered individuals experience disproportionate levels of risk, especially during public health crisis like the pandemic.
"There kind of has to be a little bit more concentrated effort towards the more vulnerable," Akiona continued, "because they don't have any safety net-- like there's no wiggle room for them."
According to Akiona, the Big Island's efforts to provide equitable services to everyone began back at the beginning of the Pandemic.
Still, despite increased accessibility to tests, better contact tracing efforts, and continued distribution of vaccines, calls for legislative action now ring in the new year.
Concerns fall primarily within a lack of guidance as to where a person experiencing homelessness is to go if they test positive.
"The solutions we're hearing are like, oh no, they're just going to have to go figure it out, you know go stay at a hotel... And most of these people can't afford that. You know we're getting no options... No viable options, from the Department of Health, or the County."
Dr. Akiona emphasized that the time to act is now, especially as we continue to navigate this most recent Omicron surge .
In the past few days alone, she has seen more than 10 unsheltered patients test positive, with no options as to where to go next.