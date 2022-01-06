COVID-19 pandemic inspired more people to start their own business in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have unleashed a tidal wave of entrepreneur activity across the country. The U.S. Census Bureau reports paperwork was filed to start 4.3 million businesses in 2021. More people are also creating start-ups here in Hawaii.
Mana Up is a local entrepreneurship accelerator and usually it receives about 100 applications per cohort each year. Last year, that number jumped up to 130.
"Starting a business maybe it was, I always had this passion project, now is the time to do it. Or a lot of people got laid off, jobs shifted and it was a new way to engage entrepreneurship," Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up, said.
James says this year's program will accept 10 companies, owners will receive guidance on marketing, sourcing, funding and brand development.
"A lot of the companies that were applying, a third of them were actually companies that started in the last 12 to 18 months when they were applying in 2021," James said.
Peter Hessler's business was one of the 12 companies in last year's cohort. His creation, Pono Potions -- flavored syrup made with local ingredients -- started as an idea when he was a bartender in college.
"When I graduated, I really decided to take it to the next level and expand my business. Really, there wasn't any other option. It made me focus on my business and all the markets I can get into," Hessler said.
One lesson includes how to create an online presence.
"Not only from more people being comfortable buying online so that's global but also with our companies here really seeing themselves having a global presence," James said.
Mana Up is currently recruiting for its 7th cohort until the end of the month. This growing pattern of entrepreneurship, James believes, is here to stay.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.