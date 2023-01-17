 Skip to main content
COVID-19 killed fewer people in the US in 2022, but early data suggests it was still a leading cause of death

More than 267,000 people in the United States died from Covid-19 in 2022, preliminary data suggest. Here, Health care workers treated a Covid-19 patient at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the United States since the start of the pandemic, and life expectancy has been cut by nearly 2.5 years since 2020.

A very early look at data from 2022 suggests that there were significantly fewer COVID-19 deaths in the third year of the pandemic than there were in the first two. More than 267,000 people died of Covid-19 in 2022, according to preliminary data from Johns Hopkins University, compared with more than 350,000 Covid-19 deaths in 2020 and more than 475,000 Covid-19 deaths in 2021.

