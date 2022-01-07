 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 infections now driving away people from driver licensing offices

  • Updated
  • 0
DMV

COVID-19 infections are now driving away people from driver licensing offices. The Big Island's Hilo and Kau driver licensing office is expected to re-open next Monday and Tuesday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 infections are now driving away people from driver licensing offices. The Big Island's Hilo and Kau driver licensing office is expected to re-open next Monday and Tuesday.

Cyrus Johnasen, spokesperson for Hawaii County, believes this round of office closures will not be the last as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise. But to keep any office in the Division of Vehicle Licensing and Registration open it requires a minimum number of employees to be there. In Hilo, the requirement is six staff members.

"If they're out of work, we have to close it down. The reason for that is because we need our work place to be a safe environment as well. We can't jeopardize the health and safety. These are forward facing offices, they interact with our public," Johnasen said.

People on the Big Island with expired driver's licenses will have priority if they are planning to travel and need the ID. Johnasen says the county can't have a staffing contingency plan because each job requires specific training.

"It's just not do-able. At this point, we have to take the punches, roll with them the best we can, and provide the best service we can for the community in a way that's safe," Johnasen said.

Appointments that were canceled this week because of the closure were rescheduled for the third week of January.

On Maui, road test starting Jan. 10 are canceled, it's especially frustrating for new drivers. One driving instructor in Maui told KITV4 her company sends about 15 students per month to take the road test and that the closure is going to create headaches for families.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you