Covid-19 daily case rates plunge to one-sixth the record high reached a month ago. But thousands are still dying from Covid-19 every day

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A healthcare worker Desirae Velasquez administers a Covid-19 test to Maria Lemus at a testing facility in Los Angeles, CA.
But Covid-19 hospitalizations are also declining, with 75,032 patients currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. That's a 25% drop from last week.
But more than 2,000 Americans are still dying every day from Covid-19, according to JHU. Over the past week, an average of 2,264 Americans succumbed to the disease every day.
New Covid-19 deaths often happen weeks after infection, making deaths a lagging indicator.
While most Americans -- about 65% -- have been fully vaccinated, only 28% have received a booster dose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And the pace of new vaccinations and booster shots given have dropped to among the slowest they've ever been.
In December, the risk of testing positive for Covid-19 was five times higher for unvaccinated adults than it was for adults who were fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the CDC.
Over the past week, case rates were highest in Alaska and Kentucky, with both states reporting more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents each day.
The rates of new cases were lowest in Maryland, which reported about 12 new cases for every 100,000 residents each day.