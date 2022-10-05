 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Covid-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 US deaths this winter, but only if more people get them, analysis suggests

  • 0

Covid-19 vaccinations could save thousands of lives and billions of dollars this winter.

A new analysis suggests that if more people in the United States get their booster by the end of the year, about 90,000 Covid-19 deaths could be prevented this fall and winter.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred