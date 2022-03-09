Counties, DOH share how they will respond to future COVID-19 variants and potential surges

HONOLULU -- With Governor David Ige announcing an expiration date for the state's indoor mask mandate, there is a finish line in sight when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.
The announcement has also brought on questions, like what will a future response look like should a new variant emerge causing a potential surge.
That was the question address in a State Senate Hearing on Wednesday, March 9.
The Senate Health Committee and the House Committee on Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness held a joint briefing with the county mayors and the Hawai'i Department of Health.
"Can each of you share as much as you are willing, how you are approaching any contingency plans that you may have in place to address future surge activity and what specifically the legislature should keep in mind," asked Senate Health Chair Jarrett Keohokalole.
The four county mayors sharing similar sentiments.
"Most of us have done and been through enough surges," said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. "Could we have that in the future? Absolutely. But we have learned to be prepared."
The mayors all saying hospitalization rates, healthcare and other emergency personnel staffing, and case counts will remain key metrics.
The same question regarding a future response posed to DOH.
"It's going to be watching case counts go up and community response to that, it's going to be in collaboration with waste water surveillance and how that trends up, following CDC guidance and moving from a green category to a yellow category," explained Dr. Libby Char, director of the Department of Health.
Sen. Keohokalole following that answer up with another question; "Seeing as how your administration has pretty consistently been more aggressive in response to the pandemic and more conservative in terms of loosening restrictions, are the CDC guidelines viable indicators for the community to be monitoring should there be another surge?"
Dr. Char responding with a breakdown of the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The CDC guidance has three general categories, but if you look at the medium category there is guidance in there saying we should wear masks if you are at high risk and it also says we should strongly consider wearing masks if we are around others who are high risk."
Dr. Char then explained that one of the reasons her department has acted more cautiously is because Hawai'i's population has high rates of diabetes and heart disease, two things that make an individual 'high risk.'
State epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Kemble, also saying the type of variant that presents itself will make a difference in how they respond.
"It would be different having a new variant where we aren't seeing a lot of hospitalizations where it's emerging, versus a variant where we are seeing 90% of people ending up in the hospital," said Kemble. "That would be a very different level of concern."
Following the hearing, Sen, Keohokalole saying it's pretty clear that everyone is more prepared to respond today than they were a year ago.
But saying the most important thing moving forward is ensuring clear lines of communication.
"Clear lines of the communication to the community so they are prepared and know what to expect before we need to take drastic action if that’s what’s going to happen," said Keohokalole.