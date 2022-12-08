Children as young as 6 months can now receive an updated Covid-19 vaccine

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Children as young as 6 months are now eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for use in children from ages 6 months through 5 years.
The bivalent vaccines target the original strain as well as the BA.4/5 Omicron strains. Bivalent vaccines were previously authorized as a booster for people age 5 and older.
"More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19 with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so -- especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.
Not all young children are eligible to receive an updated vaccine:
Children age 6 months through age 5 who received the original, two-dose Moderna vaccine are eligible to receive a single booster of the updated bivalent Moderna vaccine two months after completing the primary vaccine series.
Children age 6 months through 4 years who haven't started their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer vaccine or received the third dose will receive the updated Pfizer vaccine as the third dose of the primary series.
Children ages 6 months through 4 years who have completed the three-dose primary series of the original Pfizer vaccine are not eligible for an updated booster dose at this time.
"Children in this age group who already completed their primary series would still be expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the currently circulating omicron variant. The data to support giving an updated bivalent booster dose for these children are expected in January. The agency is committed to evaluating those data as quickly as possible," the FDA said in its announcement.
In general, Covid-19 vaccinations have been slow among young children. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 5% of children younger than 5 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, having completed their primary series of vaccinations. Among people ages 5 and older, 73% are vaccinated, and 13% are vaccinated and boosted.
The FDA authorization comes as the United States is experiencing high levels of respiratory viruses, including flu and RSV, and rising Covid-19 hospitalizations.