CDC suspends country-specific COVID-19 travel advisories

CDC suspends country-specific Covid-19 travel advisories

Tourists and locals walk in a touristic area of Athens on June 1. The CDC will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to Covid-19.

 Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to Covid-19, the agency said Monday.

"As fewer countries are testing or reporting Covid-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the Covid-19 THN [Travel Health Notice] levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited," an agency spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Travel.

