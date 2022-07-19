 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

CDC signs off on Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for adults

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC signs off on Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for adults

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 12-0 Tuesday to recommend Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine for use as a two-dose primary series in adults.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday that she has endorsed the recommendation of the agency's vaccine advisers to use the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series in adults.

It's the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the other shots.

CNN's DJ Judd contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK