CDC recommends updated Covid-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older

An independent panel of vaccine experts will meet today to make recommendations for who should get the updated Covid-19 vaccine.

 KoldoyChris/Moment RF/Getty Images

(CNN) — Everyone ages 6 months and older should get an updated Covid-19 vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday, to help lower the risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death from the coronavirus.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the agency, signed off on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP, a panel of experts that advises the CDC on its vaccine recommendations.

