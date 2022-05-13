CDC moves Kauai back to 'High' COVID-19 threat level

A customer waiting to enter a restaurant holds a protective mask in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The states indoor mask requirement, which requires everyone to wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status, expired on Wednesday.
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has increased the COVID-19 threat level for Kauai County from medium to high as cases in the county continue to increase.
The decision to increase the threat level was made with respect to three key metrics, including new COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the last seven days, and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds taken up by COVID patients.
Despite the change in threat level, officials in Kauai County tell KITV4 they do not anticipate implementation of any COVID restrictions.
With the high threat level, he CDC recommends residents do the following: wear masks when indoors and while using public transportation; get tested if you have symptoms; and stay up to date on your COVID vaccinations.
For high-risk individuals, the CDC says you should continue practicing social distancing, avoid poorly ventilated locations, and monitor your health daily.
On Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Health reported 391 new COVID-19 cases on Kauai. The county is averaging 48 new cases per day over the last seven days. The test positivity rate on the island is the highest in the state, at 20.3%. The state overall positivity rate is at 14.3%.