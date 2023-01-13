 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine targeting is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, in September 2022.

 Hannah Beier/Reuters

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC said one of its vaccine safety monitoring systems -- a "near real-time surveillance system" called the Vaccine Safety Datalink -- detected a possible increase in a certain kind of stroke in people 65 and older who recently got one of Pfizer's updated booster shots.

