CDC expected to ease Covid-19 recommendations, including for schools, as soon as this week

CDC expected to ease Covid-19 recommendations, including for schools, as soon as this week

The CDC is expected to update its guidance for Covid-19 control in the community, including in schools, in the coming days.

 Iakov Filimonov/Adobe Stock

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance for Covid-19 control in the community, including in schools, in the coming days, according to sources familiar with the plan.

A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people exposed to the virus and de-emphasize 6 feet of social distancing.

