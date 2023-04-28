 Skip to main content
CDC eases certain Covid-19 vaccine requirements for international travelers to US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still requiring international visitors boarding flights to the United States to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but it's easing vaccine requirements for those travelers.

International travelers boarding flights to the United States will now be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine any time after August 16, 2022, when bivalent formulations first became available. The updated travel guidance was posted on the agency's website on Thursday.

