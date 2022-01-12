BYUH adds COVID-19 booster shot to vaccination requirement

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet, mainly in northwest swell, declining
through the night.
* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Brigham Young University - Hawaii announced it's requiring students to get a COVID-19 booster shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated.
The booster requirement at BYUH must be met by Feb. 1 for all students. KITV4 checked in with other universities in the state on Wednesday.
The University of Hawaii and Chaminade University report no changes to its policy yet. Chaminade president Lynn Babington says the university will follow the lead from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It certainly could be a possibility in the future but as of right now, we're sticking pretty much with the protocol we've had. We've been successful with protecting the Chaminade community," Babington said.
At Chaminade, fully vaccinated means two shots: Pfizer or Moderna or the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Babington reports about 99% of university staff are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. She says most of those have received a booster shot. In the student population, about 95% are fully immunized.
"We're very confident here at Chaminade our faculty staff and students are very safe. We've done nothing but encourage boosters," Babington said.
Under the new rules at BYU, fully vaccinated will include that extra dose. Students were first notified of the new rules right before New Years. The university also acknowledged the timing of eligibility is different for everyone.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green believes including booster shots as the definition of being fully vaccinated will likely become a trend.
"I expect that will also be part of the Safe Travels definition so people will either be boosted or tested and that will be a safe mechanism to participate in groups and so on," Green said.
Latest vaccination statistics from BYUH shows 98% of the school's population including students, faculty and staff are fully vaccinated.
