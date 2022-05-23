 Skip to main content
Big Island mayor calls for 'mindful masking' as COVID-19 cases surge in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is asking residents on the Big Island for “mindful masking” as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

Mindful masking, according to Roth’s office, means consideration of mask wearing when in large gatherings, at grocery stores, in indoor gathering spaces, on public transportation, and in bars and restaurants when not actively eating or drinking.

The recommendation from Roth comes as case Hawaii County reported more than 1,400 new cases over the last two weeks, according to the latest numbers from, the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH).

Tap here to see the current COVID-19 threat levels from the CDC.

The Big Island remains as the only county in the state still at the “medium” COVID-19 community threat level. Test positivity on the Big Island is at 13.9% according to the latest numbers from the DOH. The statewide test positivity is at 16.9%.

Roth released the following statement on Monday:

“We are just asking our residents to continue to be mindful in their interactions with each other. Although we have moved on to a time where we are learning to live with the virus, it is still very much a threat, and there are many individuals with health issues that make the virus a serious risk to their wellbeing. We don’t want to move back to a period of mandates to help control the spread. We’ve been there, done that, and we know what works at this point in the game. That’s why we are again calling on our community to keep each other safe and get us through the current surge -- safely.”

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

