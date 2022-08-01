Biden remains positive for Covid and 'continues to feel well,' his doctor says

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
President Joe Biden, pictured here at the White House on July 28, in Washington, DC, remains positive for Covid and 'continues to feel well,' his doctor says.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo on Monday that the President tested positive for Covid-19 on an antigen test earlier in the morning, "as could be anticipated," and continues to follow "strict isolation measures" at the White House.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Biden is not experiencing any "recurring symptoms" and will follow guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate for five days. Monday marked day two of that latest isolation.
"He's feeling fine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing.
Jean-Pierre said, "As you know, some of you have had Covid ... those symptoms that you have don't go away right away, they kind of linger, those minimal symptoms kind of linger for some time. So you can expect that."
The President is once again isolating at the White House after emerging from isolation from his first case of Covid-19 in the middle of last week. He has not left the White House in 12 days.
O'Connor said on Saturday that the President had experienced "no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well." In memos on Sunday and Monday, O'Connor said the President "continues to feel well," but made no explicit mention of symptoms.
Due to his age, Biden is at an increased risk for a more severe case of Covid-19, although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says older adults being fully vaccinated and boosted significantly reduces their risk of hospitalization and death.
The President, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, first tested positive on July 21 and had mild symptoms for several days before ending his isolation on Wednesday following two negative Covid-19 tests. He completed a five-day course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which is available via emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in people age 12 and older who are at high risk of severe illness. It requires a doctor's prescription.
The CDC recently issued guidance saying people who test positive again and whose symptoms come back after finishing their antiviral pills should restart their isolation period and isolate for five full days. The agency says people can end their isolation period after those five additional days as long as their fever has been gone for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and they're feeling better. The agency also recommends that people wear a mask for 10 days after their symptoms come back.