Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU AND MAUI COUNTY
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR THE BIG ISLAND...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.


A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Biden intends to end Covid-19 and public health emergencies on May 11

President Joe Biden, pictured here speaking in Baltimore on January 30, intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said on January 30.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday.

The White House, in a statement of administration policy announcing opposition to two Republican measures to end the emergencies, said the national emergency and public health emergency authorities declared in response to the pandemic would each be extended one final time to May 11.

