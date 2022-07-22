 Skip to main content
Biden improving but taking additional medication to treat Covid, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 symptoms "have improved," his physician said Friday, but the President has taken additional medications to address his temperature and cough.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter that Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday evening, which was treated with Tylenol.

CNN's Allie Malloy, Kate Bennett and Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.

