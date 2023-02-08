Biden administration to soon release roadmap to transition out of Covid-19 public health emergency, sources say

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and
drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and downwind
of terrain.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Covid-19 testing site stands on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan on December 09, 2022 in New York City.
The Biden administration is planning to roll out a roadmap as early as Thursday on what it will mean for the country when the Covid-19 public health emergency comes to an end later this year, according to a source familiar with the forthcoming announcement.
The administration is supposed to come out soon with more details around the ending of the public health emergency declaration, another source close to the administration's discussions told CNN.
It will be for "the partners that have supported the response," the source said.
The White House announced last week that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11 -- a decision that signals that the administration believes the Covid-19 pandemic is now squarely in a different stage than it has been over the past few years.
The goal of the expected roadmap, one source said, is to try to lay out for the public in a clear way what the end of the declaration "does and does not mean," including for various stakeholders like state health departments and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.
"Let's also recognize how far we've come in the fight against the pandemic itself," the President said. "While the virus is not gone, thanks to the resilience of the American people, we have broken Covid's grip on us. Covid deaths are down nearly 90%. We've saved millions of lives and opened our country back up. And soon we'll end the public health emergency."